72 Gardner St

Large 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Apartment with high ceilings original stunning woodwork and wrap-around porch. Two levels of living with unique den/kitchen area on garden level. 1 off street parking space included half fee paid by owner.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
