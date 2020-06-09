All apartments in Boston
72 Gardner St

Location

72 Gardner St, Boston, MA 02134
Allston

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Large 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Apartment with high ceilings original stunning woodwork and wrap-around porch. Two levels of living with unique den/kitchen area on garden level. 1 off street parking space included half fee paid by owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 Gardner St have any available units?
72 Gardner St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 72 Gardner St currently offering any rent specials?
72 Gardner St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 Gardner St pet-friendly?
No, 72 Gardner St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 72 Gardner St offer parking?
Yes, 72 Gardner St does offer parking.
Does 72 Gardner St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 72 Gardner St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 Gardner St have a pool?
No, 72 Gardner St does not have a pool.
Does 72 Gardner St have accessible units?
No, 72 Gardner St does not have accessible units.
Does 72 Gardner St have units with dishwashers?
No, 72 Gardner St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 72 Gardner St have units with air conditioning?
No, 72 Gardner St does not have units with air conditioning.
