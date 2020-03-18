All apartments in Boston
Last updated May 29 2020 at 2:32 PM

7-9 Reedsdale

7-9 Reedsdale Street · (617) 506-9868
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7-9 Reedsdale Street, Boston, MA 02134
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Avail 9/1- Sunny and spacious 4 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom apartment available for rent starting Sept 1 in prime Allston location (Pratt St). Walking distance to Harvard Ave Green B Line, supermarkets, restaurants and shops! Easy access to Boston University, Boston College. Features include: spacious living room, eat-in kitchen, porch, and hardwood floors throughout. Rent Includes: Water. *Tenant pays for their own utilities. Coin op laundry in building. Transportation: - Green Line: Green Line- Harvard Ave or Packard's Corner - Bus Routes: 51, 57, 57A, 66 - Easy access to Storrow Drive

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7-9 Reedsdale have any available units?
7-9 Reedsdale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 7-9 Reedsdale currently offering any rent specials?
7-9 Reedsdale isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7-9 Reedsdale pet-friendly?
No, 7-9 Reedsdale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 7-9 Reedsdale offer parking?
No, 7-9 Reedsdale does not offer parking.
Does 7-9 Reedsdale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7-9 Reedsdale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7-9 Reedsdale have a pool?
No, 7-9 Reedsdale does not have a pool.
Does 7-9 Reedsdale have accessible units?
No, 7-9 Reedsdale does not have accessible units.
Does 7-9 Reedsdale have units with dishwashers?
No, 7-9 Reedsdale does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7-9 Reedsdale have units with air conditioning?
No, 7-9 Reedsdale does not have units with air conditioning.
