7-9 Reedsdale

Amenities
Avail 9/1- Sunny and spacious 4 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom apartment available for rent starting Sept 1 in prime Allston location (Pratt St). Walking distance to Harvard Ave Green B Line, supermarkets, restaurants and shops! Easy access to Boston University, Boston College. Features include: spacious living room, eat-in kitchen, porch, and hardwood floors throughout. Rent Includes: Water. *Tenant pays for their own utilities. Coin op laundry in building. Transportation: - Green Line: Green Line- Harvard Ave or Packard's Corner - Bus Routes: 51, 57, 57A, 66 - Easy access to Storrow Drive
Terms: One year lease