All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 64 Clifford St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Boston, MA
64 Clifford St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
64 Clifford St.
64 Clifford Street
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Boston
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location
64 Clifford Street, Boston, MA 02119
Sav-Mor
Amenities
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 64 Clifford St. have any available units?
64 Clifford St. doesn't have any available units at this time.
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 64 Clifford St. currently offering any rent specials?
64 Clifford St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 Clifford St. pet-friendly?
No, 64 Clifford St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 64 Clifford St. offer parking?
No, 64 Clifford St. does not offer parking.
Does 64 Clifford St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 64 Clifford St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 Clifford St. have a pool?
No, 64 Clifford St. does not have a pool.
Does 64 Clifford St. have accessible units?
No, 64 Clifford St. does not have accessible units.
Does 64 Clifford St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 64 Clifford St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 64 Clifford St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 64 Clifford St. does not have units with air conditioning.
