All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 64 Clifford St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
64 Clifford St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

64 Clifford St.

64 Clifford Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

64 Clifford Street, Boston, MA 02119
Sav-Mor

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64 Clifford St. have any available units?
64 Clifford St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 64 Clifford St. currently offering any rent specials?
64 Clifford St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 Clifford St. pet-friendly?
No, 64 Clifford St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 64 Clifford St. offer parking?
No, 64 Clifford St. does not offer parking.
Does 64 Clifford St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 64 Clifford St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 Clifford St. have a pool?
No, 64 Clifford St. does not have a pool.
Does 64 Clifford St. have accessible units?
No, 64 Clifford St. does not have accessible units.
Does 64 Clifford St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 64 Clifford St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 64 Clifford St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 64 Clifford St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bell Olmsted Park
161 S Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02130
9 Gardner Terrace
9 Gardner Terrace
Boston, MA 02134
CityView at Longwood
75 St Alphonsus St
Boston, MA 02120
One India Street Apartments
1 India Street
Boston, MA 02109
Ink Block
300 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
315 ON A
315 A St
Boston, MA 02210
HUB 25
25 Morrissey Blvd
Boston, MA 02125
Radian
120 Kingston St
Boston, MA 02111

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College