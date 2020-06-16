Rent Calculator
43 Mansfield St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
43 Mansfield St.
43 Mansfield St
·
No Longer Available
Location
43 Mansfield St, Boston, MA 02134
Allston
Amenities
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 3 bedroom townhouse with 3 bathroom located in Allston. The townhouse features and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 43 Mansfield St. have any available units?
43 Mansfield St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 43 Mansfield St. currently offering any rent specials?
43 Mansfield St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Mansfield St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 43 Mansfield St. is pet friendly.
Does 43 Mansfield St. offer parking?
No, 43 Mansfield St. does not offer parking.
Does 43 Mansfield St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 Mansfield St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Mansfield St. have a pool?
No, 43 Mansfield St. does not have a pool.
Does 43 Mansfield St. have accessible units?
No, 43 Mansfield St. does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Mansfield St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 43 Mansfield St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43 Mansfield St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 Mansfield St. does not have units with air conditioning.
