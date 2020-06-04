All apartments in Boston
41 Hobart St.
41 Hobart St.

41 Hobart Street · No Longer Available
Location

41 Hobart Street, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Spacious and sun filled Brighton 3 bedroom close to Oak Square. Great outdoor space! Patio and garden in the back. Plenty of street parking. 3 great sized bedrooms and an extra sunroom great for an office!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Hobart St. have any available units?
41 Hobart St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 41 Hobart St. currently offering any rent specials?
41 Hobart St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Hobart St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 41 Hobart St. is pet friendly.
Does 41 Hobart St. offer parking?
No, 41 Hobart St. does not offer parking.
Does 41 Hobart St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 Hobart St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Hobart St. have a pool?
No, 41 Hobart St. does not have a pool.
Does 41 Hobart St. have accessible units?
No, 41 Hobart St. does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Hobart St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 Hobart St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 41 Hobart St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 Hobart St. does not have units with air conditioning.
