This beautiful top floor one bed apt is very close to Oak Square. Boston College, the Green Line and major buses into Boston. It has beautiful hardwood floors, a large eat-in-kitchen & nice sized living room and bedroom. This is located in a very quiet neighborhood. There is a shuttle bus that goes straight to downtown Boston as well. A great deal. No pets please!



Terms: One year lease