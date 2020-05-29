36 Milford St.

Amenities

fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace Property Amenities

This spacious duplex is located in the heart of the South End! Unit features include: Beautiful open-floor layout with exposed bricks, lots of natural sunlight, decorative fireplace and built-ins for extra storage space. Upper Level has 2 bedrooms plus an office room with a full bathroom. Conveniently located near Back Bay, T station, bus routes, restaurants, shopping and everything else the South End has to offer.



Terms: One year lease