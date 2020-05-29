All apartments in Boston
36 Milford St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

36 Milford St.

36 Milford Street · No Longer Available
Location

36 Milford Street, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Amenities

fireplace
extra storage
This spacious duplex is located in the heart of the South End! Unit features include: Beautiful open-floor layout with exposed bricks, lots of natural sunlight, decorative fireplace and built-ins for extra storage space. Upper Level has 2 bedrooms plus an office room with a full bathroom. Conveniently located near Back Bay, T station, bus routes, restaurants, shopping and everything else the South End has to offer. This spacious duplex is located in the heart of the South End! Unit features include: Beautiful open-floor layout with exposed bricks, lots of natural sunlight, decorative fireplace and built-ins for extra storage space. Upper Level has 2 bedrooms plus an office room with a full bathroom. Conveniently located near Back Bay, T station, bus routes, restaurants, shopping and everything else the South End has to offer.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Milford St. have any available units?
36 Milford St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 36 Milford St. currently offering any rent specials?
36 Milford St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Milford St. pet-friendly?
No, 36 Milford St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 36 Milford St. offer parking?
No, 36 Milford St. does not offer parking.
Does 36 Milford St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 Milford St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Milford St. have a pool?
No, 36 Milford St. does not have a pool.
Does 36 Milford St. have accessible units?
No, 36 Milford St. does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Milford St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 36 Milford St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 36 Milford St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 36 Milford St. does not have units with air conditioning.
