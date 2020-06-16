Amenities
345 Harrison Avenue Apt #1260A, Boston, MA 02118 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sveta Vakhitova, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (617) 818-0801. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Brand new apartments provide convenient access to the best of Boston. Enjoy resort-style pool, two-story fitness center and a Sky Deck with breathtaking views. - Back Bay and downtown views in select units - California closets - Chef caliber kitchen - Granite countertops - Corner location - Washer and dryer - Stainless steel appliances - Wood plank flooring - Tile backsplash - Italian cabinetry Pet friendly! Call/text or email to schedule a tour. [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3583796 ]