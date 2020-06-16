All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:46 PM

345 Harrison Avenue

345 Harrison Avenue · (617) 818-0801
Location

345 Harrison Avenue, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1260A · Avail. now

$4,775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
345 Harrison Avenue Apt #1260A, Boston, MA 02118 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sveta Vakhitova, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (617) 818-0801. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Brand new apartments provide convenient access to the best of Boston. Enjoy resort-style pool, two-story fitness center and a Sky Deck with breathtaking views. - Back Bay and downtown views in select units - California closets - Chef caliber kitchen - Granite countertops - Corner location - Washer and dryer - Stainless steel appliances - Wood plank flooring - Tile backsplash - Italian cabinetry Pet friendly! Call/text or email to schedule a tour. [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3583796 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 Harrison Avenue have any available units?
345 Harrison Avenue has a unit available for $4,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 345 Harrison Avenue have?
Some of 345 Harrison Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 Harrison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
345 Harrison Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 Harrison Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 345 Harrison Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 345 Harrison Avenue offer parking?
No, 345 Harrison Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 345 Harrison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 345 Harrison Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 Harrison Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 345 Harrison Avenue has a pool.
Does 345 Harrison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 345 Harrison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 345 Harrison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 345 Harrison Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
