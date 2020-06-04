Rent Calculator
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
3 Darling St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3 Darling St.
3 Darling Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3 Darling Street, Boston, MA 02120
Mission Hill
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3 Darling St. have any available units?
3 Darling St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3 Darling St. have?
Some of 3 Darling St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3 Darling St. currently offering any rent specials?
3 Darling St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Darling St. pet-friendly?
No, 3 Darling St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 3 Darling St. offer parking?
Yes, 3 Darling St. does offer parking.
Does 3 Darling St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Darling St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Darling St. have a pool?
No, 3 Darling St. does not have a pool.
Does 3 Darling St. have accessible units?
No, 3 Darling St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Darling St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Darling St. has units with dishwashers.
