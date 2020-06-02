All apartments in Boston
27 Laurel
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

27 Laurel

27 Laurel Street · No Longer Available
Location

27 Laurel Street, Boston, MA 02119
Washington Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 44  Walnut Ave @ Humboldt Ave (0.05 mi)Bus: 28  Warren St opp Woodbine St (0.20 mi)Bus: 45  Blue Hill Ave @ Clifford St (0.40 mi)Bus: 10  Townsend St @ Warren St (0.27 mi)Bus: 42  Washington St @ Dale St (0.30 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Laurel have any available units?
27 Laurel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 27 Laurel currently offering any rent specials?
27 Laurel isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Laurel pet-friendly?
No, 27 Laurel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 27 Laurel offer parking?
No, 27 Laurel does not offer parking.
Does 27 Laurel have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Laurel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Laurel have a pool?
No, 27 Laurel does not have a pool.
Does 27 Laurel have accessible units?
No, 27 Laurel does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Laurel have units with dishwashers?
No, 27 Laurel does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Laurel have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 Laurel does not have units with air conditioning.
