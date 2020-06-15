Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 220 I.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
220 I
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
220 I
220 I Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Telegraph Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
220 I Street, Boston, MA 02127
Telegraph Hill
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 11 E 8th St @ I St (0.05 mi)Bus: 10 E Broadway @ I St (0.33 mi)Bus: 9 W Broadway @ Dorchester St (0.45 mi)Bus: 7 L St @ Broadway (0.42 mi)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 220 I have any available units?
220 I doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 220 I currently offering any rent specials?
220 I isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 I pet-friendly?
No, 220 I is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 220 I offer parking?
No, 220 I does not offer parking.
Does 220 I have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 I does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 I have a pool?
No, 220 I does not have a pool.
Does 220 I have accessible units?
No, 220 I does not have accessible units.
Does 220 I have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 I does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220 I have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 I does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Waverly Apartments
9 Bronsdon St
Boston, MA 02135
Devonshire
1 Devonshire Place
Boston, MA 02203
The Harvey
50 Hood Park Drive
Boston, MA 02129
Avalon Exeter
77 Exeter St
Boston, MA 02116
The West End Apartments-Asteria, Villas and Vesta
4 Emerson Pl
Boston, MA 02114
Commonwealth Gardens
1131 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02134
345 Harrison Avenue
345 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
4 Elko St
4 Elko St
Boston, MA 02135
Similar Pages
Boston 1 Bedrooms
Boston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with Parking
Boston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cambridge, MA
Quincy, MA
Lowell, MA
Worcester, MA
Providence, RI
Brookline, MA
Framingham, MA
Waltham, MA
Somerville, MA
Manchester, NH
Malden, MA
Medford, MA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Allston
South End
Fenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West Broadway
Back Bay
Downtown Boston
Columbia Point
Lower Roxbury
Apartments Near Colleges
Berklee College of Music
Boston University
Bunker Hill Community College
Emerson College
Emmanuel College