Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

17 Follen

17 Follen Street · No Longer Available
Location

17 Follen Street, Boston, MA 02116
Back Bay

Bus: 10  Dartmouth St @ Appleton St (0.24 mi)Bus: 43  Tremont St @ Pembroke St (0.29 mi)Bus: SL4  Washington St @ W Newton St (0.51 mi)Bus: 1  Massachusetts Ave @ Massachusetts Ave Station (0.28 mi)Bus: 39  Huntington Ave @ Belvidere St (0.12 mi)Tram: E  Prudential (0.11 mi)Bus: 8  Washington St @ Mystic St (0.53 mi)Subway: Orange Line  Back Bay (0.27 mi)Bus: 55  Belvidere St @ Huntington Ave (0.12 mi)Bus: 9  Ring Rd @ Huntington Ave (0.19 mi)Rail: Franklin Line  Back Bay (0.27 mi)Tram: D  Copley (0.36 mi)Bus: 504  Stuart St @ Dartmouth St (0.30 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Follen have any available units?
17 Follen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 17 Follen currently offering any rent specials?
17 Follen isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Follen pet-friendly?
No, 17 Follen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 17 Follen offer parking?
No, 17 Follen does not offer parking.
Does 17 Follen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Follen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Follen have a pool?
No, 17 Follen does not have a pool.
Does 17 Follen have accessible units?
No, 17 Follen does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Follen have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Follen does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Follen have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Follen does not have units with air conditioning.
