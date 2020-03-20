All apartments in Boston
163 West Concord

163 West Concord Street · No Longer Available
Location

163 West Concord Street, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 9  Albany St @ Boston Medical Ctr (0.48 mi)Bus: SL4  Washington St @ Worcester St (0.21 mi)Bus: 47  Harrison Ave @ E Newton St (0.34 mi)Bus: 10  E Newton St @ Washington St (0.24 mi)Bus: 1  Massachusetts Ave @ Tremont St (0.14 mi)Bus: CT3  Harrison Ave opp. East Springfield St. (0.36 mi)Bus: 43  Tremont St @ W Concord St (0.03 mi)Bus: 8  Washington St @ Mystic St (0.34 mi)Bus: 39  Huntington Ave @ Belvidere St (0.42 mi)Subway: Orange Line  Massachusetts Avenue (0.30 mi)Tram: E  Symphony (0.41 mi)Bus: 55  Belvidere St @ Huntington Ave (0.43 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 163 West Concord have any available units?
163 West Concord doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 163 West Concord currently offering any rent specials?
163 West Concord isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 163 West Concord pet-friendly?
No, 163 West Concord is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 163 West Concord offer parking?
No, 163 West Concord does not offer parking.
Does 163 West Concord have units with washers and dryers?
No, 163 West Concord does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 163 West Concord have a pool?
No, 163 West Concord does not have a pool.
Does 163 West Concord have accessible units?
No, 163 West Concord does not have accessible units.
Does 163 West Concord have units with dishwashers?
No, 163 West Concord does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 163 West Concord have units with air conditioning?
No, 163 West Concord does not have units with air conditioning.
