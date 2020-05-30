All apartments in Boston
163 Endicott St
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

163 Endicott St

163 Endicott Street · No Longer Available
Location

163 Endicott Street, Boston, MA 02113
North End

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 4  Causeway St @ Medford St (0.13 mi)Bus: 93  N Washington St @ Medford St (0.07 mi)Bus: 352  New Sudbury @ Congress St (0.23 mi)Subway: Orange Line  Haymarket (0.18 mi)Subway: Blue Line  Bowdoin (0.38 mi)Ferry: Charlestown Ferry  Long Wharf (South) (0.54 mi)Bus: 15  Cambridge St @ Saltonstall Bldg - Bowdoin Sq (0.39 mi)Tram: D  Haymarket (0.18 mi)Ferry: Hingham/Hull Ferry  Long Wharf (North) (0.49 mi)Bus: 117  Haymarket (0.18 mi)Bus: 89/93  N Washington St @ Thacher St (0.06 mi)Rail: Fitchburg Line  North Station (0.27 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 163 Endicott St have any available units?
163 Endicott St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 163 Endicott St currently offering any rent specials?
163 Endicott St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 163 Endicott St pet-friendly?
No, 163 Endicott St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 163 Endicott St offer parking?
No, 163 Endicott St does not offer parking.
Does 163 Endicott St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 163 Endicott St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 163 Endicott St have a pool?
No, 163 Endicott St does not have a pool.
Does 163 Endicott St have accessible units?
No, 163 Endicott St does not have accessible units.
Does 163 Endicott St have units with dishwashers?
No, 163 Endicott St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 163 Endicott St have units with air conditioning?
No, 163 Endicott St does not have units with air conditioning.
