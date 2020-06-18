Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 157 Tudor.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
157 Tudor
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
157 Tudor
157 Tudor Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
D Street - West Broadway
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
157 Tudor Street, Boston, MA 02127
D Street - West Broadway
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 16 Preble St @ Vinton St (0.42 mi)Bus: 10 Dorchester St @ W 6th St (0.16 mi)Subway: Red Line Andrew (0.48 mi)Bus: 11 W 6th St @ E St (0.03 mi)Bus: 9 W Broadway @ E St (0.20 mi)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 157 Tudor have any available units?
157 Tudor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 157 Tudor currently offering any rent specials?
157 Tudor isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 Tudor pet-friendly?
No, 157 Tudor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 157 Tudor offer parking?
No, 157 Tudor does not offer parking.
Does 157 Tudor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 157 Tudor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 Tudor have a pool?
No, 157 Tudor does not have a pool.
Does 157 Tudor have accessible units?
No, 157 Tudor does not have accessible units.
Does 157 Tudor have units with dishwashers?
No, 157 Tudor does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 157 Tudor have units with air conditioning?
No, 157 Tudor does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Cities for Pets 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
40 Malvern Street Apartments
40 Malvern Street
Boston, MA 02134
The Harvey
50 Hood Park Drive
Boston, MA 02129
Avalon Exeter
77 Exeter St
Boston, MA 02116
Ink Block
300 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
Brighton Avenue Apartments
19-25 Brighton Ave
Boston, MA 02134
660 Washington
660 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
Bower
771-775 Beacon St
Boston, MA 02215
Lantera at Boston Landing
125 Guest Street
Boston, MA 02135
Similar Pages
Boston 1 Bedrooms
Boston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with Parking
Boston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cambridge, MA
Quincy, MA
Lowell, MA
Worcester, MA
Providence, RI
Brookline, MA
Framingham, MA
Waltham, MA
Somerville, MA
Manchester, NH
Malden, MA
Medford, MA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Allston
South End
Fenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West Broadway
Back Bay
Downtown Boston
Columbia Point
Lower Roxbury
Apartments Near Colleges
Berklee College of Music
Boston University
Bunker Hill Community College
Emerson College
Emmanuel College