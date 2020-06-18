All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 157 Tudor.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
157 Tudor
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

157 Tudor

157 Tudor Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
D Street - West Broadway
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

157 Tudor Street, Boston, MA 02127
D Street - West Broadway

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 16  Preble St @ Vinton St (0.42 mi)Bus: 10  Dorchester St @ W 6th St (0.16 mi)Subway: Red Line  Andrew (0.48 mi)Bus: 11  W 6th St @ E St (0.03 mi)Bus: 9  W Broadway @ E St (0.20 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 157 Tudor have any available units?
157 Tudor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 157 Tudor currently offering any rent specials?
157 Tudor isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 Tudor pet-friendly?
No, 157 Tudor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 157 Tudor offer parking?
No, 157 Tudor does not offer parking.
Does 157 Tudor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 157 Tudor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 Tudor have a pool?
No, 157 Tudor does not have a pool.
Does 157 Tudor have accessible units?
No, 157 Tudor does not have accessible units.
Does 157 Tudor have units with dishwashers?
No, 157 Tudor does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 157 Tudor have units with air conditioning?
No, 157 Tudor does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Cities for Pets 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

40 Malvern Street Apartments
40 Malvern Street
Boston, MA 02134
The Harvey
50 Hood Park Drive
Boston, MA 02129
Avalon Exeter
77 Exeter St
Boston, MA 02116
Ink Block
300 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
Brighton Avenue Apartments
19-25 Brighton Ave
Boston, MA 02134
660 Washington
660 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
Bower
771-775 Beacon St
Boston, MA 02215
Lantera at Boston Landing
125 Guest Street
Boston, MA 02135

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College