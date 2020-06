Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath on the top floor in a multi-family house located between Stony Brook and Jackson Square orange line train station in Roxbury. Unit features a living room and modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout. Private washer/dryer in the unit. Central A/C. Private back porch. 1 off-street parking included in the rent. East access to the orange line train station. Cat friendly for $50/month. Dog i considered on a case by case basis for an additional $100/month upon landlord