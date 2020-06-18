All apartments in Boston
1460 Tremont St.
1460 Tremont St.

1460 Tremont Street · No Longer Available
Location

1460 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02120
Mission Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
This a great 3 bedroom multifamily with 1 bathroom located in Mission Hill. The multifamily features Bay Windows,Big Closets,Central Air,Ceramic Tiles,City Views,Controlled Access,Dishwasher,Disposal,Eat-in Kitchen,Equal Size Bedrooms,Gas Oven,Granite and Stainless Steel Kitchen,Granite Counter Tops,Hardwood Floors,High Ceiling,High Ceilings,Intercom system,Internet,Laundry in Building,Modern Bath,Modern Kitchen,New/Renovated Bath,New/Renovated Kitchen,Professionally Managed,Walk-In Closet and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1460 Tremont St. have any available units?
1460 Tremont St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1460 Tremont St. have?
Some of 1460 Tremont St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1460 Tremont St. currently offering any rent specials?
1460 Tremont St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1460 Tremont St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1460 Tremont St. is pet friendly.
Does 1460 Tremont St. offer parking?
No, 1460 Tremont St. does not offer parking.
Does 1460 Tremont St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1460 Tremont St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1460 Tremont St. have a pool?
No, 1460 Tremont St. does not have a pool.
Does 1460 Tremont St. have accessible units?
No, 1460 Tremont St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1460 Tremont St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1460 Tremont St. has units with dishwashers.
