1460 Tremont St.

Amenities
This a great 3 bedroom multifamily with 1 bathroom located in Mission Hill. The multifamily features Bay Windows,Big Closets,Central Air,Ceramic Tiles,City Views,Controlled Access,Dishwasher,Disposal,Eat-in Kitchen,Equal Size Bedrooms,Gas Oven,Granite and Stainless Steel Kitchen,Granite Counter Tops,Hardwood Floors,High Ceiling,High Ceilings,Intercom system,Internet,Laundry in Building,Modern Bath,Modern Kitchen,New/Renovated Bath,New/Renovated Kitchen,Professionally Managed,Walk-In Closet and more!