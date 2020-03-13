131 West 8th

131 West Eighth Street, Boston, MA 02127 D Street - West Broadway
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
media room
microwave
internet access
Updated fully Furnished (or unfurnished) 2-bed (smaller 2nd room) unit w/ Smart TV central heat and air conditioning wifi in-unit laundry. Kitchen features a stove/oven microwave refrigerator dishwasher pots/pans/dishes everything you need to move right in. Near many shops and restaurants South Bay Shopping Plaza featuring a new AMC movie theater Stop
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
