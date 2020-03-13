All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 131 West 8th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
131 West 8th
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

131 West 8th

131 West Eighth Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
D Street - West Broadway
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

131 West Eighth Street, Boston, MA 02127
D Street - West Broadway

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
media room
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
media room
Updated fully Furnished (or unfurnished) 2-bed (smaller 2nd room) unit w/ Smart TV central heat and air conditioning wifi in-unit laundry. Kitchen features a stove/oven microwave refrigerator dishwasher pots/pans/dishes everything you need to move right in. Near many shops and restaurants South Bay Shopping Plaza featuring a new AMC movie theater Stop

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 West 8th have any available units?
131 West 8th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 131 West 8th have?
Some of 131 West 8th's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 West 8th currently offering any rent specials?
131 West 8th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 West 8th pet-friendly?
No, 131 West 8th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 131 West 8th offer parking?
No, 131 West 8th does not offer parking.
Does 131 West 8th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 West 8th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 West 8th have a pool?
No, 131 West 8th does not have a pool.
Does 131 West 8th have accessible units?
No, 131 West 8th does not have accessible units.
Does 131 West 8th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 West 8th has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hancock Village
298 Independence Drive
Boston, MA 02467
Carson Tower
1410 Columbia Rd
Boston, MA 02127
Waterside Place by Windsor
505 Congress St
Boston, MA 02210
Gardner Street Apartments
90 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
The West End Apartments-Asteria, Villas and Vesta
4 Emerson Pl
Boston, MA 02114
The Victor by Windsor
110 Beverly St
Boston, MA 02114
AVA Theater District
45 Stuart St
Boston, MA 02116
83 GARDNER ST
79 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College