This is a stunning 11th floor Northwest-facing 2 Bed 2.5 Bath in the Colonnade Residences. Tenants have access to the fitness center concierge rooftop pool room service and other amenities of the Colonnade Hotel via the 5th floor breezeway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 117 Huntington have any available units?
117 Huntington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 117 Huntington currently offering any rent specials?
117 Huntington isn't currently offering any rent specials.