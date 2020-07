Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance clubhouse internet access package receiving tennis court

Monon 6100 is a unique collection of residential apartment buildings in Broad Ripple Village at 61st Street & Carvel Avenue. Surrounded by mature trees and open greenspace, Monon 6100 offers a great location just a few short steps from the Monon Trail.



Choose from a variety of 1 & 2 bedroom, brick exterior apartments that feature hardwood floors, laundry facilities onsite, and free off-street parking. Select apartments have also been updated with granite countertops! You'll love Monon 6100 because of the ideal location along the Monon Trail in Broad Ripple Village. Residents are a 5 minute walk to the best local eateries and pubs in Indy.