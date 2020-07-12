/
broad ripple
175 Apartments for rent in Broad Ripple, Indianapolis, IN
The Coil
6349 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,175
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,208
1433 sqft
Luxury living in an up-and-coming community close to numerous amenities and attractions is what you get when you choose to live at The Coil.
Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,064
925 sqft
Save up to 1 month free on select 2 Bedroom apartments! - Say yes to a great new apartment and to these one time only savings! Limited time only. Certain restrictions apply.
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$925
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1099 sqft
LOCATION IS KING...
Monon Place II
1111 East 61st Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,025
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,187
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
952 sqft
TAKE AN INTERACTIVE TOUR TODAY! Monon Place Apartments offers modern apartments in the heart of Broad Ripple Village, an exciting neighborhood in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Compton
6126 Compton Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
Located just off the Monon Trail in the heart of Broad Ripple, Compton Court apartment homes offer spacious two bedroom floor plans. Most units are conveniently equipped with basements containing washer and dryer connections.
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,180
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$970
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
909 sqft
Close to Broad Ripple Village with its many shops, restaurants and clubs. Apartments and townhomes featuring exposed-brick walls, hardwood floors and enclosed patios. Community overlooks and provides direct access to the Monon Trail.
6055 CENTRAL Avenue
6055 Central Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2165 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6055 CENTRAL Avenue in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
6220 Carrollton Avenue
6220 Carrollton Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$6,685
Exciting Office / Retail / Redevelopment / Live-Work potential in the heart of BROAD RIPPLE VILLAGE. 1 Block from INDY RED LINE Rapid Transit Station, connecting 1/4 of all jobs in Marion County.
6215 N. Indianola Av.
6215 Indianola Ave, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1963 sqft
APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. - BROAD RIPPLE: N College Av & Broad Ripple Av Beautiful single family home has 2 bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen, sun room, and basement .
6180 Kingsley Drive
6180 Kingsley Drive, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
Beautifully updated home for rent.
1644 Broad Ripple Avenue
1644 Broad Ripple Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1134 sqft
Move in ready! Charming 2 bedroom bungalow is just steps away from Broad Ripple park! Offering all that the Village has to offer! - Charming 2 bedroom bungalow in premium Broad Ripple location! This home is just steps away from Broad Ripple park,
6361 Guilford Avenue
6361 Guilford Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1304 sqft
Come see this 3 bed 3 bath triplex in Broadripple. Utilities are IPL/Citizens and tenant pays all. Pets accepted with approval. Section 8 not accepted.
711 East 65th Street
711 East 65th Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$400
Professional office suites starting at $400/month. Recently updated with new carpet & paint, off street park at your door convenience, Full service sublease includes utilities, internet, access to copier/scanner, conference rooms, kitchen.
1939 East 64th Street
1939 East 64th Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
881 sqft
BROAD RIPPLE 3BR WITH BASEMENT RECENTLY RENOVATED! Walking distance to Broad Ripple Park! This 3 bedroom home is professionally renovated by Parc Property Group to include Allure wood-look flooring, newer carpeting, two-toned paint throughout.
The MK
5858 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,200
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,419
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1184 sqft
The MK features upscale studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes. The MK offers a pet-friendly, active community with residents who embrace the energy of the local scene.
Summit at Keystone
6630 Glenbrook Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$825
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
881 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1056 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments in Broad Ripple Village, near Indianapolis. Spacious units with premium features such as stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Pet friendly with bark park, plus swimming pool and cyber cafe.
Brockton Apartments
5778 Brockton Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$859
1082 sqft
Minutes from Broad Ripple, this community's one- to three-bedroom apartments feature walk-in closets, a fitness center and a pool with sun deck. Commuters will love the easy drive to downtown.
Shore Acres
1105 Westfield Ct W, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,004
755 sqft
Stylish homes in the heart of the bustling Broad Ripple area. Building includes complementary trash pick-up, air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Right along the Monon Trail, offering easy access to world-class shopping, dining and more.
2620 Ryan Drive
2620 Ryan Drive, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1234 sqft
This well-maintained home is within minutes of Glendale Mall, Broad Ripple, shopping & restaurants. Home features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, hardwood floors, lovely yard, breakfast nook and updated bathrooms.
5544 North College Avenue
5544 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1138 sqft
Fantastic property located in the heart of Broad Ripple off 55th & College. Home features lovely Hardwood floors throughout, large kitchen with eat-in area, ceramic tile and all appliances. Large basement features washer/dryer and lots of storage.
5833 Norwaldo Ave
5833 Norwaldo Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$800
144 sqft
***THIS IS FOR A ROOM RENTAL*** Furnished room for rent plus private bathroom in house in Broad Ripple, Indianapolis. Can use 2nd bedroom as an office.
5663 NORWALDO Avenue
5663 Norwaldo Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1260 sqft
TOUR THIS PROPERTY TODAY…NO NEED TO WAIT SINCE IT’S A SELF-SHOW LOCKBOX! Cute bungalow on end of Norwaldo Ave. Beautifully updated with Hardwood floors. Stainless appliances. Large basement with good storage areas. Spacious living room.
5814 North College Avenue
5814 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$945
1366 sqft
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 5/29. Great location for your lifestyle (one-half mile to the Vogue) with easy access to shopping and restaurants. All appliances including washer and dryer are provided for you. Full basement for gaming or storage.
2509 East 58th Street
2509 East 58th Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
912 sqft
** UNIT PENDING ** Conveniently located off 58th & Keystone minutes to Glendale, Broad Ripple Village, shops, restaurants and entertainment! This cozy home features refinished hardwood floors, a lovely wood-burning fireplace and a formal dining
