6828 Thousand Oaks Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6828 Thousand Oaks Lane

6828 Thousand Oaks Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6828 Thousand Oaks Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to February 28th and receive $500 off April Rent! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. March 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Indianapolis, IN. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 1,667 sq ft of living space. Features include vinyl floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with all black appliances, 2 car garage, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6828 Thousand Oaks Lane have any available units?
6828 Thousand Oaks Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6828 Thousand Oaks Lane have?
Some of 6828 Thousand Oaks Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6828 Thousand Oaks Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6828 Thousand Oaks Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6828 Thousand Oaks Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6828 Thousand Oaks Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6828 Thousand Oaks Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6828 Thousand Oaks Lane does offer parking.
Does 6828 Thousand Oaks Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6828 Thousand Oaks Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6828 Thousand Oaks Lane have a pool?
No, 6828 Thousand Oaks Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6828 Thousand Oaks Lane have accessible units?
No, 6828 Thousand Oaks Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6828 Thousand Oaks Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6828 Thousand Oaks Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
