All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6716 Eagles Perch Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6716 Eagles Perch Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6716 Eagles Perch Drive

6716 Eagles Perch Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6716 Eagles Perch Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46214

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 2,200 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining.Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6716 Eagles Perch Drive have any available units?
6716 Eagles Perch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6716 Eagles Perch Drive have?
Some of 6716 Eagles Perch Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6716 Eagles Perch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6716 Eagles Perch Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6716 Eagles Perch Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6716 Eagles Perch Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6716 Eagles Perch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6716 Eagles Perch Drive does offer parking.
Does 6716 Eagles Perch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6716 Eagles Perch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6716 Eagles Perch Drive have a pool?
No, 6716 Eagles Perch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6716 Eagles Perch Drive have accessible units?
No, 6716 Eagles Perch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6716 Eagles Perch Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6716 Eagles Perch Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colonial Square
5650 Renn Lane
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Seasons of Carmel
9815 Seasons West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46280
The Plaza at Library Square
902 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College