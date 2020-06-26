5861 W 46th St

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

PIKE TOWNSHIP: 38th St & N High school Rd

Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Eat-in Kitchen, Living Room

Other Features include: Hardwood Floors, Laundry Hook-ups, 1 car attached garage



APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher



SECTION 8: NO



CENTRAL AIR: YES



LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required



PET POLICY: YES (Refer to Pet Policy)



UTILITIES: All Electric



Tenant Pays: All Utilities



CONTACT:

For more information

or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.