All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5861 W 46th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5861 W 46th St
Last updated July 16 2019 at 8:11 PM

5861 W 46th St

5861 West 46th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
North High School
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5861 West 46th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46254
North High School

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
PIKE TOWNSHIP: 38th St & N High school Rd
Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
Eat-in Kitchen, Living Room
Other Features include: Hardwood Floors, Laundry Hook-ups, 1 car attached garage

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher

SECTION 8: NO

CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required

PET POLICY: YES (Refer to Pet Policy)

UTILITIES: All Electric

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5861 W 46th St have any available units?
5861 W 46th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5861 W 46th St have?
Some of 5861 W 46th St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5861 W 46th St currently offering any rent specials?
5861 W 46th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5861 W 46th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5861 W 46th St is pet friendly.
Does 5861 W 46th St offer parking?
Yes, 5861 W 46th St offers parking.
Does 5861 W 46th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5861 W 46th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5861 W 46th St have a pool?
No, 5861 W 46th St does not have a pool.
Does 5861 W 46th St have accessible units?
No, 5861 W 46th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5861 W 46th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5861 W 46th St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
The Marott Apartments
2625 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Circa
617 North College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Heathmoore Apartments
5984 Heathmoore Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Penrose On Mass
530 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College