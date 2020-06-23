All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4637 Rosslyn Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4637 Rosslyn Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4637 Rosslyn Ave

4637 Rosslyn Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Fairgrounds
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4637 Rosslyn Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Fairgrounds

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
CHARMING 2 BED BUNGALOW IN BELLAIRE. CERAMIC TILE FLOOR IN BATHROOM.THE KITCHEN FEATURES A BREAKFAST NOOK FULL UNFINISHED BASEMENT-PLENTY OF STORAGE SPACE. LARGE FENCED BACK YARD. OFF-STREET PARKING. Appliances included. To schedule a showing please call 317.794.2064

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4637 Rosslyn Ave have any available units?
4637 Rosslyn Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4637 Rosslyn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4637 Rosslyn Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4637 Rosslyn Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4637 Rosslyn Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4637 Rosslyn Ave offer parking?
No, 4637 Rosslyn Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4637 Rosslyn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4637 Rosslyn Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4637 Rosslyn Ave have a pool?
No, 4637 Rosslyn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4637 Rosslyn Ave have accessible units?
No, 4637 Rosslyn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4637 Rosslyn Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4637 Rosslyn Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4637 Rosslyn Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4637 Rosslyn Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Sublet
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Blacherne At Vermont Place
402 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Monon Place II
1111 East 61st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Fallwood
5200 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce
Indianapolis, IN 46260
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College