4637 Rosslyn Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205 Fairgrounds
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
CHARMING 2 BED BUNGALOW IN BELLAIRE. CERAMIC TILE FLOOR IN BATHROOM.THE KITCHEN FEATURES A BREAKFAST NOOK FULL UNFINISHED BASEMENT-PLENTY OF STORAGE SPACE. LARGE FENCED BACK YARD. OFF-STREET PARKING. Appliances included. To schedule a showing please call 317.794.2064
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4637 Rosslyn Ave have any available units?
4637 Rosslyn Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.