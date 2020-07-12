/
fairgrounds
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:40 PM
249 Apartments for rent in Fairgrounds, Indianapolis, IN
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
29 Units Available
Pangea Groves
5018 Lemans Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$616
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
415 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$691
700 sqft
Recently renovated units with a patio/balcony, central air conditioning and quality appliances. Enjoy access to an onsite playground, laundry room and clubhouse. Right near Arsenal Park. Easy access to I-465.
Last updated July 12 at 12:11pm
36 Units Available
Historic Marcy Village
4555 Marcy Ln, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$800
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
828 sqft
Experience the historic charm of Historic Marcy Village constructed in 1938 with all modern conveniences and updates.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4254 Crittenden Ave 4256
4254 Crittenden Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$800
550 sqft
Unit 4256 Available 07/15/20 Perfect 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath near South Broadripple - Property Id: 306785 Great Location Near Downtown, Broadripple and the State Fair. Within walking distance from brand new Red Line. 1 bedroom, 1 bath duplex.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
4222 Crittenden Avenue
4222 Crittenden Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$825
1798 sqft
Fully Renovated and waiting for you! This Two Bed and One Full Bath Home has had a full Remodel from the Roof to the Basement. New Furnaces and AC units along with all New Appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
4220 Crittenden Avenue
4220 Crittenden Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$825
1798 sqft
Fully Renovated and waiting for you! This Two Bed and One Full Bath Home has had a full Remodel from the Roof to the Basement. New Furnaces and AC units along with all New Appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
5161 HAVERFORD Avenue
5161 Haverford Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1056 sqft
For rent! Updated ranch in Broad Ripple sits on double lot w/a newer full privacy fence. Fully updated kitchen which tripled the counter & cabinet space.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4720 Rosslyn Avenue
4720 Rosslyn Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,549
1742 sqft
Beautiful 4 bed, 2 bath home in the SoBro / Broad Ripple area. - Beautiful 4 bed, 2 bath home in the SoBro / Broad Ripple area. This fully renovated home offers many beautiful finishes to the interior as well as the exterior of the home.
Results within 1 mile of Fairgrounds
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
31 Units Available
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$794
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,054
1207 sqft
Stylish homes with walk-in closets, a patio/balcony and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a grill area and pool on site. Easy access to the happening Broad Ripple neighborhood. Close to Butler University.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
23 Units Available
Harbour Pointe Apartments
4400 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$799
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1065 sqft
Harbour Pointe Apartments is a tranquil community located just minutes from IUPUI and Ivy Tech. Our location offers easy access to Interstates 65 and 70, making your daily commute around the area simple and enjoyable.
Last updated July 12 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
611 East 34th Street
611 East 34th Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1308 sqft
This Charmer is off 34th & College - minutes to Downtown, Mass Ave, Broad Ripple and more. This home features lovely laminate flooring, family room with a woodburning fireplace, formal dining room leading into a lovely kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
2620 Ryan Drive
2620 Ryan Drive, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1234 sqft
This well-maintained home is within minutes of Glendale Mall, Broad Ripple, shopping & restaurants. Home features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, hardwood floors, lovely yard, breakfast nook and updated bathrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3273 Hovey St,
3273 Hovey Street, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$850
1008 sqft
3 Bed 1 bath Just for $950 - Property Id: 193704 V Quite Neighbour hood Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/193704 Property Id 193704 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5895066)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
727 Fairfield Ave Apt 101
727 Fairfield Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$550
One bedroom apartments next to monon trail! Renovated and conveniently located! These gems are ready for you to call them your new home! ALL ELECTRIC! $595 Deposit $595 studio-$525 Deposit $525 Ask for Austin! Text, call or email!
Last updated July 12 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
5544 North College Avenue
5544 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1138 sqft
Fantastic property located in the heart of Broad Ripple off 55th & College. Home features lovely Hardwood floors throughout, large kitchen with eat-in area, ceramic tile and all appliances. Large basement features washer/dryer and lots of storage.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
5833 Norwaldo Ave
5833 Norwaldo Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$800
144 sqft
***THIS IS FOR A ROOM RENTAL*** Furnished room for rent plus private bathroom in house in Broad Ripple, Indianapolis. Can use 2nd bedroom as an office.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
5154 North COLLEGE Avenue
5154 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1890 sqft
3 bedroom, 1 bath home with clean basement. Includes stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer.
Last updated July 12 at 04:04pm
1 Unit Available
3580 Orchard Ave
3580 Orchard Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
775 sqft
3580 Orchard Ave is a nice 2 bedroom home. Interior has fresh paint and new flooring. Apply online.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
4033 Central Avenue
4033 Central Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2496 sqft
A Charming fully furnished townhome featuring a 3 season front porch, living rm, formal dining rm, newer kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 3 nice sized bedrms (3 queen beds ), 1 1/2 bathrooms, a full clean and unfinished basement with a
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
3558 Central Avenue
3558 Central Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1215 sqft
A cute 3 bedroom , 1 bath home with a living/dining combo, eat-in kitchen, new windows, hardwood floors, and a front and back patio. This home is fully furnished with appliances, furniture, linens , dishes and more.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
5663 NORWALDO Avenue
5663 Norwaldo Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1260 sqft
TOUR THIS PROPERTY TODAY…NO NEED TO WAIT SINCE IT’S A SELF-SHOW LOCKBOX! Cute bungalow on end of Norwaldo Ave. Beautifully updated with Hardwood floors. Stainless appliances. Large basement with good storage areas. Spacious living room.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
4035 CENTRAL AVE 4035
4035 Central Ave, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2496 sqft
A charming, fully furnished town home in a popular older neighborhood called Meridian Kessler. Close to downtown and Broad Ripple.
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
5814 North College Avenue
5814 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$945
1366 sqft
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 5/29. Great location for your lifestyle (one-half mile to the Vogue) with easy access to shopping and restaurants. All appliances including washer and dryer are provided for you. Full basement for gaming or storage.
Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
2509 East 58th Street
2509 East 58th Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
912 sqft
** UNIT PENDING ** Conveniently located off 58th & Keystone minutes to Glendale, Broad Ripple Village, shops, restaurants and entertainment! This cozy home features refinished hardwood floors, a lovely wood-burning fireplace and a formal dining
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
3554 Central Avenue
3554 Central Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3154 sqft
A fully furnished 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home. All one needs to do is bring their luggage. It includes furniture, linens, dishes & more. The owner pays for all utilities, cable, internet & lawn maintenance.
