451 East Market Street

Amenities

putting green dishwasher dogs allowed garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse coffee bar concierge courtyard dog park elevator gym parking pool putting green bbq/grill dogs allowed garage media room package receiving pet friendly

I am looking for someone to take over the remainder of my 18-month lease. The lease will last until July 27, 2018.



The apartment is at the Artistry Indy on Market Street in downtown Indianapolis. Ive attached some photos of our 620 sq ft apartment. It is a 1-BR, 1-B apartment with in-unit laundry & full kitchen (electric range, refrigerator, microwave dishwasher.)



The floorplan is the Victorine and our rent is $1215/month.



In addition to this gorgeous apartment, amenities of the community include:

24-hour Wellness Studio and Complimentary Group Exercise

Active Courtyard featuring a Bocce Court and Putting Green

Additional Storage Available

Aqua Lounge

Art Gallery Featuring Permanent and Rotating Collections from Local Artists

Bike Rental

Community Herb and Vegetable Garden

Complimentary Package Acceptance

Concierge Services

Conference Center

Controlled Access

Dog Park

Elevator

Garage Parking Available

HausRewards

LEED Silver Certified Community

Lounge with Complimentary Coffee Bar

Movie Theater

On-site Maintenance

Outdoor Kitchen with Grilling Area and TV

Recycling

Rooftop Infinity Pool with Sundeck and City Skyline Views

Steps Away from Shopping, Restaurants and Public Transit



Would you be interested in considering our apartment? Please contact via phone or email. I can accept text messages or phone calls. I am checking email regularly, so please feel free to email me

Thanks,

Mallory de la Rosa