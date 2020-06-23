451 East Market Street

Amenities
I am looking for someone to take over the remainder of my 18-month lease. The lease will last until July 27, 2018.
The apartment is at the Artistry Indy on Market Street in downtown Indianapolis. Ive attached some photos of our 620 sq ft apartment. It is a 1-BR, 1-B apartment with in-unit laundry & full kitchen (electric range, refrigerator, microwave dishwasher.)
The floorplan is the Victorine and our rent is $1215/month.
In addition to this gorgeous apartment, amenities of the community include:
24-hour Wellness Studio and Complimentary Group Exercise
Active Courtyard featuring a Bocce Court and Putting Green
Additional Storage Available
Aqua Lounge
Art Gallery Featuring Permanent and Rotating Collections from Local Artists
Bike Rental
Community Herb and Vegetable Garden
Complimentary Package Acceptance
Concierge Services
Conference Center
Controlled Access
Dog Park
Elevator
Garage Parking Available
HausRewards
LEED Silver Certified Community
Lounge with Complimentary Coffee Bar
Movie Theater
On-site Maintenance
Outdoor Kitchen with Grilling Area and TV
Recycling
Rooftop Infinity Pool with Sundeck and City Skyline Views
Steps Away from Shopping, Restaurants and Public Transit
Would you be interested in considering our apartment? Please contact via phone or email. I can accept text messages or phone calls. I am checking email regularly, so please feel free to email me
Thanks,
Mallory de la Rosa