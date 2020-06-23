All apartments in Indianapolis
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
451 East Market Street
Last updated May 13 2019 at 8:53 AM

451 East Market Street

451 E Market St · No Longer Available
Location

451 E Market St, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Downtown Indianapolis

Amenities

putting green
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
courtyard
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
media room
package receiving
pet friendly
I am looking for someone to take over the remainder of my 18-month lease. The lease will last until July 27, 2018.

The apartment is at the Artistry Indy on Market Street in downtown Indianapolis. Ive attached some photos of our 620 sq ft apartment. It is a 1-BR, 1-B apartment with in-unit laundry & full kitchen (electric range, refrigerator, microwave dishwasher.)

The floorplan is the Victorine and our rent is $1215/month.

In addition to this gorgeous apartment, amenities of the community include:
24-hour Wellness Studio and Complimentary Group Exercise
Active Courtyard featuring a Bocce Court and Putting Green
Additional Storage Available
Aqua Lounge
Art Gallery Featuring Permanent and Rotating Collections from Local Artists
Bike Rental
Community Herb and Vegetable Garden
Complimentary Package Acceptance
Concierge Services
Conference Center
Controlled Access
Dog Park
Elevator
Garage Parking Available
HausRewards
LEED Silver Certified Community
Lounge with Complimentary Coffee Bar
Movie Theater
On-site Maintenance
Outdoor Kitchen with Grilling Area and TV
Recycling
Rooftop Infinity Pool with Sundeck and City Skyline Views
Steps Away from Shopping, Restaurants and Public Transit

Would you be interested in considering our apartment? Please contact via phone or email. I can accept text messages or phone calls. I am checking email regularly, so please feel free to email me
Thanks,
Mallory de la Rosa

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 451 East Market Street have any available units?
451 East Market Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 451 East Market Street have?
Some of 451 East Market Street's amenities include putting green, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 451 East Market Street currently offering any rent specials?
451 East Market Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 451 East Market Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 451 East Market Street is pet friendly.
Does 451 East Market Street offer parking?
Yes, 451 East Market Street offers parking.
Does 451 East Market Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 451 East Market Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 451 East Market Street have a pool?
Yes, 451 East Market Street has a pool.
Does 451 East Market Street have accessible units?
No, 451 East Market Street does not have accessible units.
Does 451 East Market Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 451 East Market Street has units with dishwashers.
