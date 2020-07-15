All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 20 2020 at 6:31 AM

4115 Caddy Way

4115 West Caddy Way · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1223854
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4115 West Caddy Way, Indianapolis, IN 46268
Augusta-New Augusta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,665

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2196 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4115 Caddy Way have any available units?
4115 Caddy Way has a unit available for $1,665 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4115 Caddy Way currently offering any rent specials?
4115 Caddy Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4115 Caddy Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4115 Caddy Way is pet friendly.
Does 4115 Caddy Way offer parking?
Yes, 4115 Caddy Way offers parking.
Does 4115 Caddy Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4115 Caddy Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4115 Caddy Way have a pool?
Yes, 4115 Caddy Way has a pool.
Does 4115 Caddy Way have accessible units?
No, 4115 Caddy Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4115 Caddy Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4115 Caddy Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4115 Caddy Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4115 Caddy Way does not have units with air conditioning.
