Indianapolis, IN
4026 Boulevard Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4026 Boulevard Place

4026 Boulevard Place · No Longer Available
Location

4026 Boulevard Place, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Butler - Tarkington

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
SPECIAL: Move in prior to February 28th and receive $500 off April Rent! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. March 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 1 bath, 984 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, and spacious dining area. Large back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4026 Boulevard Place have any available units?
4026 Boulevard Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4026 Boulevard Place currently offering any rent specials?
4026 Boulevard Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4026 Boulevard Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4026 Boulevard Place is pet friendly.
Does 4026 Boulevard Place offer parking?
No, 4026 Boulevard Place does not offer parking.
Does 4026 Boulevard Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4026 Boulevard Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4026 Boulevard Place have a pool?
No, 4026 Boulevard Place does not have a pool.
Does 4026 Boulevard Place have accessible units?
No, 4026 Boulevard Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4026 Boulevard Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4026 Boulevard Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4026 Boulevard Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4026 Boulevard Place does not have units with air conditioning.
