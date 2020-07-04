3637 Percheron Place

Amenities

pet friendly garage

This home is super spacious!!! This beautiful 2 story home is warm and bright! The color scheme will go with any decor. The bright kitchen has beautiful wood cabinetry with plenty of both cabinet and counter top space, the home has high ceilings, large closets, the master bedroom has it's bathroom, it comes complete with a 2 car attached garage, and a low maintenance yard. Fenced in. Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.



*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.