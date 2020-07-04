All apartments in Indianapolis
3637 Percheron Place

3637 Percheron Place · No Longer Available
Location

3637 Percheron Place, Indianapolis, IN 46227
University Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home is super spacious!!! This beautiful 2 story home is warm and bright! The color scheme will go with any decor. The bright kitchen has beautiful wood cabinetry with plenty of both cabinet and counter top space, the home has high ceilings, large closets, the master bedroom has it's bathroom, it comes complete with a 2 car attached garage, and a low maintenance yard. Fenced in. Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3637 Percheron Place have any available units?
3637 Percheron Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3637 Percheron Place currently offering any rent specials?
3637 Percheron Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3637 Percheron Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3637 Percheron Place is pet friendly.
Does 3637 Percheron Place offer parking?
Yes, 3637 Percheron Place offers parking.
Does 3637 Percheron Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3637 Percheron Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3637 Percheron Place have a pool?
No, 3637 Percheron Place does not have a pool.
Does 3637 Percheron Place have accessible units?
No, 3637 Percheron Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3637 Percheron Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3637 Percheron Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3637 Percheron Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3637 Percheron Place does not have units with air conditioning.

