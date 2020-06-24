All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

322 N Dequincy St

322 North Dequincy Street · No Longer Available
Location

322 North Dequincy Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
CENTER TOWNSHIP: Emerson & New York

Duplex has 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
Living Room, Dining Room
Other Feature includes: Unfinished basement

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator

CENTRAL AIR: No

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required

PET POLICY: Ask about our Pet Policy

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities except for Water

CONTACT:
For more information
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 N Dequincy St have any available units?
322 N Dequincy St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 322 N Dequincy St have?
Some of 322 N Dequincy St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 N Dequincy St currently offering any rent specials?
322 N Dequincy St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 N Dequincy St pet-friendly?
Yes, 322 N Dequincy St is pet friendly.
Does 322 N Dequincy St offer parking?
No, 322 N Dequincy St does not offer parking.
Does 322 N Dequincy St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 322 N Dequincy St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 N Dequincy St have a pool?
No, 322 N Dequincy St does not have a pool.
Does 322 N Dequincy St have accessible units?
No, 322 N Dequincy St does not have accessible units.
Does 322 N Dequincy St have units with dishwashers?
No, 322 N Dequincy St does not have units with dishwashers.
