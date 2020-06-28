All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 318 N Keystone Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
318 N Keystone Ave
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

318 N Keystone Ave

318 North Keystone Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

318 North Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
COZY THREE BEDROOM - This home is located on a quiet street with nice neighbors, near highways and shopping locations.

Call today to schedule a showing to see this cute 3 bedroom duplex located on the Indy's eastside of town.

(RLNE5108373)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 N Keystone Ave have any available units?
318 N Keystone Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 318 N Keystone Ave currently offering any rent specials?
318 N Keystone Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 N Keystone Ave pet-friendly?
No, 318 N Keystone Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 318 N Keystone Ave offer parking?
No, 318 N Keystone Ave does not offer parking.
Does 318 N Keystone Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 N Keystone Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 N Keystone Ave have a pool?
No, 318 N Keystone Ave does not have a pool.
Does 318 N Keystone Ave have accessible units?
No, 318 N Keystone Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 318 N Keystone Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 N Keystone Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 318 N Keystone Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 318 N Keystone Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ivy Knoll Apartments
5707 Ivy Knoll Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Dogwood Glen Apartments
2390 Woodglen Drive
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Jameson
1808 Century Way
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Residences at Keystone Crossing
8785 Keystone Xing
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Amber Woods
10202 John Jay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Somerset Lakes
3202 E 76th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College