318 N Keystone Ave
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM
1 of 1
318 N Keystone Ave
318 North Keystone Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
318 North Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
COZY THREE BEDROOM - This home is located on a quiet street with nice neighbors, near highways and shopping locations.
Call today to schedule a showing to see this cute 3 bedroom duplex located on the Indy's eastside of town.
(RLNE5108373)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 318 N Keystone Ave have any available units?
318 N Keystone Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 318 N Keystone Ave currently offering any rent specials?
318 N Keystone Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 N Keystone Ave pet-friendly?
No, 318 N Keystone Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 318 N Keystone Ave offer parking?
No, 318 N Keystone Ave does not offer parking.
Does 318 N Keystone Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 N Keystone Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 N Keystone Ave have a pool?
No, 318 N Keystone Ave does not have a pool.
Does 318 N Keystone Ave have accessible units?
No, 318 N Keystone Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 318 N Keystone Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 N Keystone Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 318 N Keystone Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 318 N Keystone Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
