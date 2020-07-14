Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking internet access package receiving on-site laundry 24hr maintenance dog park

Dogwood Glen Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Our pet friendly, studio, one and two bedroom floor plans were designed to provide the quality and comfort for a premier lifestyle.



Located within minutes of downtown Indianapolis, Dogwood Glen is an ideal location for local opportunities. Our home features and community highlights are guaranteed to make you love Dogwood Glen Apartments! Your new home will have the perfect combination of a serene community and just minutes from experiencing life in downtown Indianapolis.



Indianapolis boasts great shopping, entertainment, educational, medical, and cultural options all within close proximity to your new home. Dogwood Glen is located within minutes of all the opportunities that Indianapolis has to offer. The most desirable restaurants, quality grocery stores, and convenient banks are within a few miles from Dogwood Glen Apartments!



