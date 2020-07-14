All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Dogwood Glen Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
2390 Woodglen Drive · (317) 794-2289
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2390 Woodglen Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46260
St. Vincent - Greenbriar

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit WD2154 · Avail. Aug 31

$498

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 288 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit WD2320-D · Avail. Oct 31

$612

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dogwood Glen Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
internet access
package receiving
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
dog park
Dogwood Glen Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Our pet friendly, studio, one and two bedroom floor plans were designed to provide the quality and comfort for a premier lifestyle.

Located within minutes of downtown Indianapolis, Dogwood Glen is an ideal location for local opportunities. Our home features and community highlights are guaranteed to make you love Dogwood Glen Apartments! Your new home will have the perfect combination of a serene community and just minutes from experiencing life in downtown Indianapolis.

Indianapolis boasts great shopping, entertainment, educational, medical, and cultural options all within close proximity to your new home. Dogwood Glen is located within minutes of all the opportunities that Indianapolis has to offer. The most desirable restaurants, quality grocery stores, and convenient banks are within a few miles from Dogwood Glen Apartments!

Our responsive maint

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $200 to 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee, $100 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Dogwood Glen Apartments have any available units?
Dogwood Glen Apartments has 2 units available starting at $498 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Dogwood Glen Apartments have?
Some of Dogwood Glen Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dogwood Glen Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Dogwood Glen Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Dogwood Glen Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Dogwood Glen Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Dogwood Glen Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Dogwood Glen Apartments offers parking.
Does Dogwood Glen Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Dogwood Glen Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Dogwood Glen Apartments have a pool?
No, Dogwood Glen Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Dogwood Glen Apartments have accessible units?
No, Dogwood Glen Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Dogwood Glen Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Dogwood Glen Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
