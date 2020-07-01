All apartments in Indianapolis
1845 Kayla Dr

1845 Kayla Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1845 Kayla Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46234
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/79f0aa203f ----
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom has all new flooring and has been freshly painted. The large family room with fireplace leads into the open kitchen with lots of storage and stainless steel appliances. There is a half bathroom off the garage and kitchen perfect for when guests visit. The Master bathroom has double doors that open it into the master bedroom, with a soaking tub/shower combo and a large walk in closet. The laundry room is conveniently located on the second floor for easy access. The fully fenced back yard has a storage shed and a view of the pond. Schedule a showing today!

Disposal
Fireplace/Decorative
Pets Allowed
Washer/Dryer Connection

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1845 Kayla Dr have any available units?
1845 Kayla Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1845 Kayla Dr have?
Some of 1845 Kayla Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1845 Kayla Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1845 Kayla Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1845 Kayla Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1845 Kayla Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1845 Kayla Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1845 Kayla Dr offers parking.
Does 1845 Kayla Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1845 Kayla Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1845 Kayla Dr have a pool?
No, 1845 Kayla Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1845 Kayla Dr have accessible units?
No, 1845 Kayla Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1845 Kayla Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1845 Kayla Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

