Indianapolis, IN
1501 S UNION ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1501 S UNION ST

1501 Union St · No Longer Available
Location

1501 Union St, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Near Southside

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
garage
Downtown - 3 BR home - Three bedroom home just south of Downtown. Close to Lucas Oil, entertainment, shopping and nightlife. One car garage. Fenced yard.

(RLNE4569645)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 S UNION ST have any available units?
1501 S UNION ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1501 S UNION ST currently offering any rent specials?
1501 S UNION ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 S UNION ST pet-friendly?
No, 1501 S UNION ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1501 S UNION ST offer parking?
Yes, 1501 S UNION ST offers parking.
Does 1501 S UNION ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1501 S UNION ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 S UNION ST have a pool?
No, 1501 S UNION ST does not have a pool.
Does 1501 S UNION ST have accessible units?
No, 1501 S UNION ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 S UNION ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1501 S UNION ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1501 S UNION ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1501 S UNION ST has units with air conditioning.
