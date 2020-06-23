Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1501 S UNION ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1501 S UNION ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1501 S UNION ST
1501 Union St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1501 Union St, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Near Southside
Amenities
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
garage
Downtown - 3 BR home - Three bedroom home just south of Downtown. Close to Lucas Oil, entertainment, shopping and nightlife. One car garage. Fenced yard.
(RLNE4569645)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1501 S UNION ST have any available units?
1501 S UNION ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1501 S UNION ST currently offering any rent specials?
1501 S UNION ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 S UNION ST pet-friendly?
No, 1501 S UNION ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1501 S UNION ST offer parking?
Yes, 1501 S UNION ST offers parking.
Does 1501 S UNION ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1501 S UNION ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 S UNION ST have a pool?
No, 1501 S UNION ST does not have a pool.
Does 1501 S UNION ST have accessible units?
No, 1501 S UNION ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 S UNION ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1501 S UNION ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1501 S UNION ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1501 S UNION ST has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The Woods of Eagle Creek II
4951 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
The Jameson
1808 Century Way
Indianapolis, IN 46260
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Shore Acres
1105 Westfield Ct W
Indianapolis, IN 46220
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College