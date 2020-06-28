All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 11048 East McDowell Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
11048 East McDowell Dr
Last updated August 30 2019 at 5:06 PM

11048 East McDowell Dr

11048 McDowell Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11048 McDowell Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Move in by 9/13/19 and receive $500 off full first month's rent. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11048 East McDowell Dr have any available units?
11048 East McDowell Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 11048 East McDowell Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11048 East McDowell Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11048 East McDowell Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11048 East McDowell Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11048 East McDowell Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11048 East McDowell Dr offers parking.
Does 11048 East McDowell Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11048 East McDowell Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11048 East McDowell Dr have a pool?
Yes, 11048 East McDowell Dr has a pool.
Does 11048 East McDowell Dr have accessible units?
No, 11048 East McDowell Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11048 East McDowell Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11048 East McDowell Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11048 East McDowell Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 11048 East McDowell Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

College Courts of Nora
9301 Yale Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Circa
617 North College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Pangea Vistas
1366 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Frederick Square
3028 N Webster Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College