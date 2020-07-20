All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 27 2019 at 9:43 AM

90 Whitefoord Ave Ne

90 Whitefoord Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

90 Whitefoord Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Edgewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Available Now! Circa 1930's Craftsman Bungalow! Quiet Street In The Heart Of Edgewood! Open Living Plan with Plenty Of Natural Light, Tons Of Space, & 10ft+ Ceilings Throughout. French Doors Opens to Eat in Kitchen and Living Room with decorative fireplace. Spacious Bedrooms with ample Closet space. A Private huge back yard. Large Rocking Chair Front Porch, Hilltop Setting, Private Parking... This One Is A Real MUST SEE! Unfinished attic area great for storage. Short Walk to Edgewood Shops & Restaurants, + Candler Park, & MARTA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 Whitefoord Ave Ne have any available units?
90 Whitefoord Ave Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 90 Whitefoord Ave Ne have?
Some of 90 Whitefoord Ave Ne's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 Whitefoord Ave Ne currently offering any rent specials?
90 Whitefoord Ave Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 Whitefoord Ave Ne pet-friendly?
No, 90 Whitefoord Ave Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 90 Whitefoord Ave Ne offer parking?
Yes, 90 Whitefoord Ave Ne offers parking.
Does 90 Whitefoord Ave Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 90 Whitefoord Ave Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 Whitefoord Ave Ne have a pool?
No, 90 Whitefoord Ave Ne does not have a pool.
Does 90 Whitefoord Ave Ne have accessible units?
No, 90 Whitefoord Ave Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 90 Whitefoord Ave Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 90 Whitefoord Ave Ne has units with dishwashers.
