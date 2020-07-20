90 Whitefoord Ave Ne

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Available Now! Circa 1930's Craftsman Bungalow! Quiet Street In The Heart Of Edgewood! Open Living Plan with Plenty Of Natural Light, Tons Of Space, & 10ft+ Ceilings Throughout. French Doors Opens to Eat in Kitchen and Living Room with decorative fireplace. Spacious Bedrooms with ample Closet space. A Private huge back yard. Large Rocking Chair Front Porch, Hilltop Setting, Private Parking... This One Is A Real MUST SEE! Unfinished attic area great for storage. Short Walk to Edgewood Shops & Restaurants, + Candler Park, & MARTA.