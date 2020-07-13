All apartments in Atlanta
Myrtle Street Apartments
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:00 PM

Myrtle Street Apartments

921 Myrtle St NE · (404) 800-7169
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

921 Myrtle St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit MYRT-003 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,325

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit MYRT-205 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,465

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit MYRT-101 · Avail. now

$1,495

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Myrtle Street Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
Myrtle Street Apartments is located two blocks from Atlanta's beautiful Piedmont Park and is one of the city's most historic streets lined with amazing homes and a canopy of trees. Some of the apartment features include: Updated kitchens w/ dishwashers; central heat & air; ceiling fans; and shared balconies. We are also pet friendly! Our location is what makes all of our Intown properties so special. One block down is 10th Street, which offers residents a variety of social activities. Perfect for walking, Myrtle Street residents enjoy the convenience of its location with short commutes to work, school and area attractions. The area is close to high caliber universities including Georgia Tech, Georgia State and The Atlanta University System. The community is just minutes from Downtown, offers quick access to Atlanta's attractions such as: Zoo Atlanta, Georgia Aquarium, Turner Field, Little Five Points, Atlanta Botanical Gardens, and The Fox Theatre.Visit us at www.myrtlestreetapts.com t

No broker fee!

(RLNE3790441)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 1 pet maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 60 lbs
Dogs
fee: $450 flat fee
Cats
fee: $350 flat fee

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Myrtle Street Apartments have any available units?
Myrtle Street Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Myrtle Street Apartments have?
Some of Myrtle Street Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Myrtle Street Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Myrtle Street Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Myrtle Street Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Myrtle Street Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Myrtle Street Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Myrtle Street Apartments offers parking.
Does Myrtle Street Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Myrtle Street Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Myrtle Street Apartments have a pool?
No, Myrtle Street Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Myrtle Street Apartments have accessible units?
No, Myrtle Street Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Myrtle Street Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Myrtle Street Apartments has units with dishwashers.
