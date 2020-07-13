Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage

Myrtle Street Apartments is located two blocks from Atlanta's beautiful Piedmont Park and is one of the city's most historic streets lined with amazing homes and a canopy of trees. Some of the apartment features include: Updated kitchens w/ dishwashers; central heat & air; ceiling fans; and shared balconies. We are also pet friendly! Our location is what makes all of our Intown properties so special. One block down is 10th Street, which offers residents a variety of social activities. Perfect for walking, Myrtle Street residents enjoy the convenience of its location with short commutes to work, school and area attractions. The area is close to high caliber universities including Georgia Tech, Georgia State and The Atlanta University System. The community is just minutes from Downtown, offers quick access to Atlanta's attractions such as: Zoo Atlanta, Georgia Aquarium, Turner Field, Little Five Points, Atlanta Botanical Gardens, and The Fox Theatre.Visit us at www.myrtlestreetapts.com t



No broker fee!



