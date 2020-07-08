Amenities
No other Atlanta community can boast such fantastic proximity to Piedmont Park, Midtown, Virginia Highland and Buckhead, all of which are home to an unparalleled array of restaurants, shopping, and nightlife. All of this while being just moments from Atlanta's Interstate 85 and GA Highway 400. Monroe Place's craftsman style architecture and brick construction is timeless and pleasing. And when you step foot through the door, you enjoy all the contemporary features that make a home luxurious. At Monroe Place, we know our residents have unique styles and taste, which is why we encourage you to customize your home with a choice of wall color. We offer several unique floor plans to suit your needs and host activities for our residents to help you gain a sense of community.