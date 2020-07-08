All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:35 PM

Monroe Place

2000 Monroe Pl NE · (404) 620-6894
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Savings
UP TO $750 OFF & ONLY $99 TO APPLY! *Restrictions may apply. Offer subject to change without notice.
Location

2000 Monroe Pl NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
Piedmont Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1207 · Avail. now

$1,505

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 5209 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,505

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 5206 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,506

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3209 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,706

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 2103 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,726

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1185 sqft

Unit 7205 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,778

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Monroe Place.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
on-site laundry
hot tub
internet access
No other Atlanta community can boast such fantastic proximity to Piedmont Park, Midtown, Virginia Highland and Buckhead, all of which are home to an unparalleled array of restaurants, shopping, and nightlife. All of this while being just moments from Atlanta's Interstate 85 and GA Highway 400. Monroe Place's craftsman style architecture and brick construction is timeless and pleasing. And when you step foot through the door, you enjoy all the contemporary features that make a home luxurious. At Monroe Place, we know our residents have unique styles and taste, which is why we encourage you to customize your home with a choice of wall color. We offer several unique floor plans to suit your needs and host activities for our residents to help you gain a sense of community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 Months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $99 per applicant
Deposit: Varies depending on credit
Move-in Fees: $300 (admin fee)
Additional: No hidden fees
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $450 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Monroe Place have any available units?
Monroe Place has 21 units available starting at $1,505 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Monroe Place have?
Some of Monroe Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Monroe Place currently offering any rent specials?
Monroe Place is offering the following rent specials: UP TO $750 OFF & ONLY $99 TO APPLY! *Restrictions may apply. Offer subject to change without notice.
Is Monroe Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Monroe Place is pet friendly.
Does Monroe Place offer parking?
Yes, Monroe Place offers parking.
Does Monroe Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Monroe Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Monroe Place have a pool?
Yes, Monroe Place has a pool.
Does Monroe Place have accessible units?
Yes, Monroe Place has accessible units.
Does Monroe Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Monroe Place has units with dishwashers.
