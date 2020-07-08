Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving cats allowed on-site laundry hot tub internet access

No other Atlanta community can boast such fantastic proximity to Piedmont Park, Midtown, Virginia Highland and Buckhead, all of which are home to an unparalleled array of restaurants, shopping, and nightlife. All of this while being just moments from Atlanta's Interstate 85 and GA Highway 400. Monroe Place's craftsman style architecture and brick construction is timeless and pleasing. And when you step foot through the door, you enjoy all the contemporary features that make a home luxurious. At Monroe Place, we know our residents have unique styles and taste, which is why we encourage you to customize your home with a choice of wall color. We offer several unique floor plans to suit your needs and host activities for our residents to help you gain a sense of community.