Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:55 AM

Seven Springs Apartments

100 Ridgebrook Way Northeast · (404) 253-2691
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Ridgebrook Way Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30345

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6110 · Avail. now

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 851 sqft

Unit 6105 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,118

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 851 sqft

Unit 4103 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,123

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 851 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4108 · Avail. now

$1,284

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1148 sqft

Unit 2302 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1148 sqft

Unit 3107 · Avail. now

$1,307

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1249 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Seven Springs Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
package receiving
trash valet
elevator
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
alarm system
hot tub
internet cafe
online portal
We're Open! Private Tours By Appointment Only. Contact Us Today- We Can't Wait To Meet You!

Seven Springs | Atlanta, Georgia Apt for RentWelcome home to the Seven Springs apartments in Atlanta, GA. Here you'll experience the comfort that makes residents happy to call this community their home. Whether you’re looking for one bedroom apartments in Atlanta or two bedrooms, Seven Springs has floor plans that meet your needs.This pet-friendly apartment community offers cutting-edge amenities both in-home and throughout the grounds. You’ll find that these apartments near Atlanta, GA, have been designed with your comfort in mind. Stylistic choices consist of 9-foot ceilings, designer appliances, and lavish ceramic kitchen tiles.Come home to precisely groomed grounds and a dedicated staff that contributes to your higher standard of living. Get work done at the community business center, stay in shape at the fitness center, or cook outdoors at the picnic area with grills.This pet-friendly apartment community also boasts convenient shopping, award-winning schools, and lush parks—all of

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $200-one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Valet trash: $20/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (first pet), $200 (additional pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month (first pet), $35/month (additional pet)
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Storage Closet: $30/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Seven Springs Apartments have any available units?
Seven Springs Apartments has 20 units available starting at $1,110 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Seven Springs Apartments have?
Some of Seven Springs Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Seven Springs Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Seven Springs Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Seven Springs Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Seven Springs Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Seven Springs Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Seven Springs Apartments offers parking.
Does Seven Springs Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Seven Springs Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Seven Springs Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Seven Springs Apartments has a pool.
Does Seven Springs Apartments have accessible units?
No, Seven Springs Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Seven Springs Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Seven Springs Apartments has units with dishwashers.

