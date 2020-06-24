Rent Calculator
884 Custer Avenue Rear
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
884 Custer Avenue Rear
884 Custer Ave SE
·
No Longer Available
Location
884 Custer Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
Custer - Mcdonough - Guice
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4576100)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 884 Custer Avenue Rear have any available units?
884 Custer Avenue Rear doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 884 Custer Avenue Rear currently offering any rent specials?
884 Custer Avenue Rear is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 884 Custer Avenue Rear pet-friendly?
No, 884 Custer Avenue Rear is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 884 Custer Avenue Rear offer parking?
No, 884 Custer Avenue Rear does not offer parking.
Does 884 Custer Avenue Rear have units with washers and dryers?
No, 884 Custer Avenue Rear does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 884 Custer Avenue Rear have a pool?
No, 884 Custer Avenue Rear does not have a pool.
Does 884 Custer Avenue Rear have accessible units?
No, 884 Custer Avenue Rear does not have accessible units.
Does 884 Custer Avenue Rear have units with dishwashers?
No, 884 Custer Avenue Rear does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 884 Custer Avenue Rear have units with air conditioning?
No, 884 Custer Avenue Rear does not have units with air conditioning.
