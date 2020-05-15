874 ROCHELLE Drive SW

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Stunning full gut renovation in Historic West End w/2nd floor addition, unfinished basement, HUGE back yard. Designer kitchen w/leathered granite countertops, Samsung SS appliances w/gas range, chic tile backsplash, white shaker cabinets, island, plus. Gorgeous hardwoods, Superb natural lighting, oversized master w/huge walk-in closet, stylish bathrooms, cozy living room, expansive great room, large deck, elegant fixtures, and more upgrades. Walk to the Beltline Westside Trail, restaurants, breweries, etc., 3 miles from the Mercedes Benz Stadium! This is a must see!