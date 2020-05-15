All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 874 ROCHELLE Drive SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
874 ROCHELLE Drive SW
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

874 ROCHELLE Drive SW

874 Rochelle Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

874 Rochelle Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Oakland City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Stunning full gut renovation in Historic West End w/2nd floor addition, unfinished basement, HUGE back yard. Designer kitchen w/leathered granite countertops, Samsung SS appliances w/gas range, chic tile backsplash, white shaker cabinets, island, plus. Gorgeous hardwoods, Superb natural lighting, oversized master w/huge walk-in closet, stylish bathrooms, cozy living room, expansive great room, large deck, elegant fixtures, and more upgrades. Walk to the Beltline Westside Trail, restaurants, breweries, etc., 3 miles from the Mercedes Benz Stadium! This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 874 ROCHELLE Drive SW have any available units?
874 ROCHELLE Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 874 ROCHELLE Drive SW have?
Some of 874 ROCHELLE Drive SW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 874 ROCHELLE Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
874 ROCHELLE Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 874 ROCHELLE Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 874 ROCHELLE Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 874 ROCHELLE Drive SW offer parking?
No, 874 ROCHELLE Drive SW does not offer parking.
Does 874 ROCHELLE Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 874 ROCHELLE Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 874 ROCHELLE Drive SW have a pool?
No, 874 ROCHELLE Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 874 ROCHELLE Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 874 ROCHELLE Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 874 ROCHELLE Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 874 ROCHELLE Drive SW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Parkside
660 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Overton Rise
3695 Cumberland Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30339
Bell Buckhead West
3201 Downwood Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30327
Northside Plaza
440 Markham St SW
Atlanta, GA 30314
The Pointe at Lenox Park
1900 N Druid Hills Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Elan Madison Yards
230 Bill Kennedy Way SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Madison Brookhaven
3078 Clairmont Rd
Atlanta, GA 30329
Hanover West Peachtree
1010 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus