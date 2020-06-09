836 Amber Place NW

836 Amber Place Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30331 Carroll Heights
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
**AVAILABLE NOW**Freshly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch in Atlanta! Main areas feature beautiful flooring that lead into the kitchen featuring granite counters and new, stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!**
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
