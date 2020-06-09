All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 3 2020 at 10:39 PM

836 Amber Place NW

836 Amber Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

836 Amber Place Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Carroll Heights

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
**AVAILABLE NOW**Freshly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch in Atlanta! Main areas feature beautiful flooring that lead into the kitchen featuring granite counters and new, stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 836 Amber Place NW have any available units?
836 Amber Place NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 836 Amber Place NW have?
Some of 836 Amber Place NW's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 836 Amber Place NW currently offering any rent specials?
836 Amber Place NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 836 Amber Place NW pet-friendly?
No, 836 Amber Place NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 836 Amber Place NW offer parking?
No, 836 Amber Place NW does not offer parking.
Does 836 Amber Place NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 836 Amber Place NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 836 Amber Place NW have a pool?
No, 836 Amber Place NW does not have a pool.
Does 836 Amber Place NW have accessible units?
No, 836 Amber Place NW does not have accessible units.
Does 836 Amber Place NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 836 Amber Place NW has units with dishwashers.

