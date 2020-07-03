71 Lucy Street SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

AVAIL NOVEMBER 1 - MODERN 3-level end-unit townhouse in O4W! Short walk to BELTLINE, Krog Street Market, MLK MARTA & lots of dining/entertainment on Edgewood. Spectacular roof-top deck w/panoramic skyline views. Spacious, open & bright floorplan. 2 Car Garage. 1st floor features den or 4th BR that opens onto fenced yard. 2nd floor is open Living Rm, Dining Rm & Kitchen w/hardwood flrs & high end Bosch appliances. 3rd floor has Master suite w/2 large closets & 2 additional BR suites. Washer & dryer on bedroom level. Security & Water included. SMALL MATURE PET NEGOTIABLE