Last updated December 2 2019 at 11:52 PM

71 Lucy Street SE

71 Lucy Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

71 Lucy Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Sweet Auburn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AVAIL NOVEMBER 1 - MODERN 3-level end-unit townhouse in O4W! Short walk to BELTLINE, Krog Street Market, MLK MARTA & lots of dining/entertainment on Edgewood. Spectacular roof-top deck w/panoramic skyline views. Spacious, open & bright floorplan. 2 Car Garage. 1st floor features den or 4th BR that opens onto fenced yard. 2nd floor is open Living Rm, Dining Rm & Kitchen w/hardwood flrs & high end Bosch appliances. 3rd floor has Master suite w/2 large closets & 2 additional BR suites. Washer & dryer on bedroom level. Security & Water included. SMALL MATURE PET NEGOTIABLE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot.

