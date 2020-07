Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION….FANTASTIC AND IN THE HEART OF BUCKHEAD, 2 BEDROOM, 2BATH CONDO. RENOVATED! GREAT KITCHEN AND BATHS…ROOMMATE PLAN WITH ALL WOOD FLOORS. UNIT INCLUDES WASHER & DRYER. WALK TO SHOPPING RESTAURANTS. SHORT DRIVE TO LENOX MALL, PHIPPS PLAZA, BROOKHAVEN, DUNWOODY, EMORY, CDC AND MIDTOWN. THIS IS TRULY A GREAT PLACE TO LIVE! WATER, SEWER, TRASH, RECYCLING AND GAS FEES ARE INCLUDED IN THE RENT. ALL OTHER UTILITIES ARE PAID BY TENANT.