3148 Welmingham Drive Southwest

3148 Welmingham Drive SW · No Longer Available
Location

3148 Welmingham Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Princeton Lakes

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has no history of eviction filings, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Detailed information on our qualifications are located on our website for your review.
Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply).

Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. Application fee is non-refundable but applications may be transferred to other Brandywine Homes for 60 days from submission. Incomplete applications will delay processing.

Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition.

We utilize Rently.com to show our properties but you must gain access directly through our exclusive listing agent. Please submit a showing request and we will contact you to schedule a viewing date.

We do not list on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3148 Welmingham Drive Southwest have any available units?
3148 Welmingham Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 3148 Welmingham Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
3148 Welmingham Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3148 Welmingham Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 3148 Welmingham Drive Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 3148 Welmingham Drive Southwest offer parking?
No, 3148 Welmingham Drive Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 3148 Welmingham Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3148 Welmingham Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3148 Welmingham Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 3148 Welmingham Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 3148 Welmingham Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 3148 Welmingham Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3148 Welmingham Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3148 Welmingham Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3148 Welmingham Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 3148 Welmingham Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
