Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry pool pool table bbq/grill package receiving accessible parking coffee bar game room online portal

NEW INTERIOR RENOVATIONS NOW AVAILABLE! Multimillion dollar upgrades and new stellar clubhouse amenities! Enjoy carefree living nestled in the Loring Heights area - experience a relaxing lifestyle at The 500 apartments in Atlanta, GA. We are located minutes from downtown and convenient to Atlantic Station, Buckhead & Midtown, High Museum of Art, Civic Center, Lenox Mall & Phipps Plaza, I-75, I-85 and I-285. The 500 Apartments deliver all the comforts of home. Relax in your new one or two bedroom home, surrounded by upgraded design elements and features that are sure to please. Apartment features include modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, updated cabinets, LED lighting and upscale faux wood flooring to name a few. Come home to The 500 today!