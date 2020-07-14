Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse playground pool bbq/grill parking 24hr maintenance alarm system hot tub

Finding an apartment in the West End of downtown Atlanta has never been easier or more exciting! At Ashley west End residents enjoy the best in apartments near Spelman College, Morehouse College, GA State University, and Clark Atlanta University.

Additionally, the proximity of our community to many of Atlanta points of interest offers outstanding convenience. To find the perfect apartment near MARTA you needn’t look any further than Ashley West End in Atlanta, Ga. Our one and two bedroom apartment homes provide the perfect amount of space in an ideal location.