Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:51 AM

Ashley West End

717 Lee St · (762) 444-6982
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

717 Lee St, Atlanta, GA 30310
West End

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ashley West End.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
parking
24hr maintenance
alarm system
hot tub
Finding an apartment in the West End of downtown Atlanta has never been easier or more exciting! At Ashley west End residents enjoy the best in apartments near Spelman College, Morehouse College, GA State University, and Clark Atlanta University.
Additionally, the proximity of our community to many of Atlanta points of interest offers outstanding convenience. To find the perfect apartment near MARTA you needn’t look any further than Ashley West End in Atlanta, Ga. Our one and two bedroom apartment homes provide the perfect amount of space in an ideal location.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 and $87.50 sure deposit
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Ashley West End have any available units?
Ashley West End doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Ashley West End have?
Some of Ashley West End's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ashley West End currently offering any rent specials?
Ashley West End is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ashley West End pet-friendly?
No, Ashley West End is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does Ashley West End offer parking?
Yes, Ashley West End offers parking.
Does Ashley West End have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ashley West End offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ashley West End have a pool?
Yes, Ashley West End has a pool.
Does Ashley West End have accessible units?
No, Ashley West End does not have accessible units.
Does Ashley West End have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ashley West End has units with dishwashers.

