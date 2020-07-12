/
princeton lakes
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:00 PM
310 Apartments for rent in Princeton Lakes, Atlanta, GA
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Ansley at Princeton
3871 Redwine Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,264
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,434
1327 sqft
A welcoming community near the water and green spaces. On-site amenities include a large pool, grill area and dog park. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and gourmet kitchens.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Park at the Marketplace
3725 Princeton Lakes Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1399 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in heart of Camp Creek Marketplace offer easy access to dining, shopping, entertainment and all major interstates. Pet-friendly luxury living, granite counters, hardwood floors, tall ceilings, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
11 Units Available
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd, East Point, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,306
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1488 sqft
With granite counters and an open-plan design, this property boasts a range of units, each with a private balcony and stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous on-site saltwater pool, private gym and coffee bar.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3203 Saville Street Sw
3203 Saville Street, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1602 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,602 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3282 Victoria Drive
3282 Victoria Park SW, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1850 sqft
Modern Corporate Rental Home Near Atlanta Airport - Make yourself at home in this modern, fully furnished corporate rental with all of the comforts of home! Stylish decor, open floor plan, comfy furniture, and separate office.
Last updated July 12 at 12:56pm
1 Unit Available
3063 Eastbrook Terrace SW
3063 Eastbrook Terrace, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3076 sqft
Beautiful Home to call HOME!! Wonderful Amenities Bonus items included in rent: lawn care, security monitoring, and laundry equipment, and it comes FULLY FURNISHED! Renter's insurance is required! Non- smokers only! Absolutely beautifully furnished
Results within 1 mile of Princeton Lakes
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
6 Units Available
The Life at Marketplace
3390 Fairburn Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$882
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,011
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1200 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Marketplace! Choose from beautiful 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans designed with you in mind. Your unique home includes a chef inspired kitchen, private patio or balcony, and much more.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
7 Units Available
Landing Square
3378 Greenbriar Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,028
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,083
1538 sqft
Live near The Perimeter in Southwest Atlanta, with easy access to the airport and shopping and dining. Enjoy a luxurious clubhouse, swimming pool, youth lounge and business center with picnic areas outside.
Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
3974 Otter Dam Court
3974 Otter Dam Court, East Point, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,035
2268 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3003 Deerborne Ct SW
3003 Deerborne Court Southwest, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1470 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome conveniently located near Campcreek Marketplace and Deerwood Elementary. This property features a huge family room, large open kitchen, master suite, and spacious bedrooms. To schedule a viewing visit www.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
3730 Stephanie Drive SW
3730 Stephanie Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1150 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
3743 lake enclave
3743 Lake Enclave Way, East Point, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2743 sqft
Honey stop the car and look at this large spacious ranch home with a bonus room. 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, private back yard with an amazing patio area. Kitchen is spacious with granite counter tops, island/bar area, and lots of cabinet space.
Results within 5 miles of Princeton Lakes
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
8 Units Available
The Life at Greenbriar
2909 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$886
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$934
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,061
1175 sqft
The Life Properties is taking precautionary measures towards Covid-19. Currently, all offices are closed to the public, but still available by email and phone. We are also offering virtual and self-guided tours at all communities.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
7 Units Available
The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr, East Point, GA
Studio
$812
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$818
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$997
1160 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Lakeview where we provide the perfect blend of quality and comfort! Now offering a variety of newly renovated and refreshed studios, one and two-bedroom floor plans, our apartment homes have been custom designed with
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Gardens Creek
4555 Washington Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1608 sqft
Great location in College Park close to the airport, shopping and dining. Spacious apartments are equipped with modern kitchens, washer/dryer connections and tasteful interiors. Convenient to I-285.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Walton Lakes
4687 Camp Creek Parkway, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
945 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1514 sqft
Modern floor plans with washer and dryer hook-up, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Recently renovated. Equipped kitchens with dishwasher and granite counters. On-site gym, hot tub and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
86 Units Available
Vesta Camp Creek
5100 Welcome All Road, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Vesta Camp Creek offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Atlanta apartments in a pet friendly community. Apartments at Vesta Camp Creek feature brand new and renovated interiors, updated kitchens, washer/dryer in select apartments, and air conditioning.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
4 Units Available
The Life at Avery Park
2609 Charlestown Drive, College Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,242
1510 sqft
Welcome to The Life at Avery Park where we are leasing new beginnings! Our community provides the perfect blend of quality and comfort! We offer a variety of spacious 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with designer inspired amenity packages.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
Ashley Cascade
1371 Kimberly Way SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,203
1295 sqft
Contemporary homes with built-in bookshelves and nine-foot-tall ceilings. Community amenities include a sand volleyball court and business center. Close to I-285 for convenient transportation. Near Utoy Boulder Park.
Last updated July 12 at 12:00pm
4 Units Available
Villas at Princeton Lakes
751 Fairburn Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This Atlanta community is gated and offers a clubhouse, playground and swimming pool. Apartment features include washer/dryer hookups, air conditioning and a balcony. Cascade Crossing and Lionel Hampton Park are both just short drives away.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
5 Units Available
Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd, East Point, GA
1 Bedroom
$834
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover your new home at Fulton Pointe! Conveniently located near the heart of Atlanta, GA, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
Legacy Ridge
5750 Buffington Rd, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,584
1435 sqft
Playground, pool, fitness center, dog park and car wash area are some of the amenities shared by community residents. Apartments feature walk-in closets, extra storage space and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
139 Units Available
Vesta Adams Park
1991 Delowe Dr SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$865
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1300 sqft
Vesta Adams Park offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Atlanta apartments in a pet-friendly community. Apartments at Vesta Adams Park feature brand new and renovated interiors, updated kitchens, and air conditioning.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
The Life at Harrington Park
2800 Camp Creek Parkway, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$954
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the new standard of comfort and convenience at The Life at Harrington Park.
