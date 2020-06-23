Rent Calculator
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
312 Fairburn Rd NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
312 Fairburn Rd NW
312 Fairburn Road NW
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Atlanta
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location
312 Fairburn Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Adamsville
Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This updated home has 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Hardwood throughout. Living room, separate dining room, updated kitchen. Spacious bedrooms with ample closet space. Large backyard.
(RLNE4679472)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 312 Fairburn Rd NW have any available units?
312 Fairburn Rd NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 312 Fairburn Rd NW have?
Some of 312 Fairburn Rd NW's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 312 Fairburn Rd NW currently offering any rent specials?
312 Fairburn Rd NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Fairburn Rd NW pet-friendly?
No, 312 Fairburn Rd NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 312 Fairburn Rd NW offer parking?
No, 312 Fairburn Rd NW does not offer parking.
Does 312 Fairburn Rd NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 Fairburn Rd NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Fairburn Rd NW have a pool?
No, 312 Fairburn Rd NW does not have a pool.
Does 312 Fairburn Rd NW have accessible units?
No, 312 Fairburn Rd NW does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Fairburn Rd NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 Fairburn Rd NW does not have units with dishwashers.
